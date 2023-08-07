Notable political group of Narowal enters IPP

A group of former lawmakers and ticket holders from Narowal on Monday joined the Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP).

The group includes Mian Usman Rasheed, son of former MNA Mian Rashid, and Chaudhry Sajjad Mahis.

Rasheed and Mahis met IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen at his residence.

Tareen said that the IPP was welcoming the largest political group from Narowal into its fold. He said they were committed to formulating the best policies for the prosperity of the common man.

“We have prepared our manifesto keeping in mind the relief of the common man,” Tareen said.