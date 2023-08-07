PMLN appoints 36 youth women coordinators in Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has appointed Youth Women Coordinators in all 36 districts of Punjab.

PMLN Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed notifications among women leaders.

She said that national development’s dream cannot be realized without women.

“PML-N has taken concrete steps to empower and organize women,” Maryam Nawaz commented.

The appointment of women coordinators is a reflection of the democratic vision of the party, Maryam Nawaz adding that, PML-N was a true grassroots democratic party.

Maryam said the new appointments will ensured the inclusion of women in the mainstream politics.