IT ministry launches WhatsApp alternative ‘Beep Pakistan’

The government has launched a new messaging app called Beep Pakistan, which is intended to be a domestic alternative to WhatsApp.

The app was launched by Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday.

Haque said that Beep Pakistan will be used for internal communication between the IT ministry and NITB (National Information Technology Board) in the first phase.

In the second phase, the app will be opened to all government departments. In the third phase, the app will be made available to the masses across Pakistan.

The minister said that Beep Pakistan has several features, including data sharing, audio calling, video calling, and conference calling.

He also said that the app is 100% safe and secure, as its server and source code will be in Pakistan.

Haque said that the launch of Beep Pakistan is a significant milestone for Pakistan’s IT industry.

He also said that the ministry has launched 83 new projects in the last 3.5 years, which has cost Rs77 billion.

He added that the ministry has taught digital skills to over 3.3 million children and established three additional National Incubation Centers (NIC) during its tenure.