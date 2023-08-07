Travel services revenue soars: Pakistan earns $935.172 million in 11 months

During the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2022-23, the country’s revenue from various travel services provided abroad amounted to US $935.172 million.

This figure reflects an impressive growth of 86.99 percent compared to the US $500.130 million earned from the same services during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year 2021-22. These statistics were reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Within this timeframe, personal travel services saw a substantial rise of 86.48 percent, climbing from US $497.560 million in the previous year to US $927.872 million from July to May 2023.

Among the personal services, health-related expenditures exported increased by 33.02 percent, reaching US $4.190 million from US $3.150 million. Additionally, education-related expenses also experienced a growth of 3.64 percent, going from US $10.170 million to US $10.540 million.

On the other hand, business services exports showed remarkable growth of 184.05 percent, surging from US $2.570 million to US $7.300 million.

It’s noteworthy that overall service exports from the country observed a 2.78 percent increase during the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to the previous year. The data indicated that service exports during July-June 2022-23 amounted to US $7,300.13 million, up from US $7,102.35 million in the same period the year before.

In contrast, the country’s imports witnessed a significant decline of 38.04 percent, dropping from US $12,942.46 million in the previous year to US $8,019.58 million in the reviewed period.