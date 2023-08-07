PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 199.47 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 199.47 points, a negative change of 0.41 percent, closing at 48,386.25 3 points against 48,585.72 points the previous trading day.

A total of 381,855,144 shares were traded during the day as compared to 331,132,473 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.528 billion against Rs 12.500 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 104 of them recorded gains and 225 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 74,504,972 shares at Rs 3.80 per share; Pak Refinery with 35,710,774 shares at Rs.18.01 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 26,010,351 shares at Rs.105.57 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 91.67 per share price, closing at Rs 7,070.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with an Rs 65.62 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,705.63.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 29.99 per share closing at Rs 339.01; followed by Al-Abbas SugarXD with Rs 22.00 decline to close at Rs 450.10.