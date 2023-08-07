Afghan nationals’ involvement in terrorism in Pakistan detrimental to regional peace, stability: COAS

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir has said that terrorism has no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace, stability and a deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government.

The army chief said this during his visit to Peshawar today.

He laid a floral wreath at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar (headquarters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - North Frontier Corps) and offered prayers.

The COAS met tribal elders from the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as notables from all walks of life.

During his interaction, Gen Munir also said that “Pakistan has concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil”.

He added that Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs.

The COAS paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the brave and resilient tribals and appreciated their indomitable resolve for standing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in defeating menace of terrorism.

“With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area,” he remarked.

The tribal elders assured that the TTP and its ideology will never be acceptable to any tribe, and that they will continue to stand with the state during thick and thin.

The COAS emphasised the potential of newly merged districts and the ongoing efforts in uplifting the socio-economic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He also said that “KP is blessed with huge reserves of mines and minerals, also beautiful areas for tourism, which will certainly change the destiny of the area for the good of the people”.

The Pakistan Army stands with its tribal brothers and will never leave them alone, as over the years they have given innumerable sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland. It’s time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on youth, he added.

The COAS also reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and other law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace from the country.

He expressed the resolve to eliminate the peril of narcotics, which he said was becoming the lifeline for the TTP terrorists.

“The surge in terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated, however, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path.”

The army chief reiterated that propaganda by inimical forces against the armed forces will be dealt as per the law.

Paying tribute to the brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and police, the COAS vowed that the sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander.