Summary for allotment of new houses to Punjab officers sent to cabinet for approval

The Punjab bureaucracy may just be looking at some very bright days ahead, as after a decision to allot them new cars, the officers are also poised to get new houses.

A summary regarding the cost and implementation has been prepared on the approval of the caretaker Punjab cabinet. The summary will be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Finance.

A sum of Rs1.5 billion has been estimated for the construction of individual residences and flats for senior officers.

Individual residences will be constructed for Grade 19 and 20 officers, as per documents.

Grade 17 and 18 officers will be given individual flats, according to the documents.

The documents further said that in view of the rising inflation, it has become difficult for officers to pay the rents.

“Due to a lack of houses, officers are forced to live on rent,” they added.

LHC seeks replies on purchase of new vehicles

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court heard petitions filed against the notification for allotting new vehicles to the deputy commissioners of Punjab among other officers.

The court directed to immediately inform the court after getting directions from the finance department.

“Has the finance department released the funds for the purchase of vehicles?” the court asked.

A finance department officer told the court that they had not yet issued a tender for purchasing the vehicles.

“Are you going to issue a tender for the vehicles this week?” the court asked again.

Justice Tanveer Sultan remarked that if the department was going to issue a tender, he would pronounce appropriate orders on the petitions.

He then ordered to get instructions from the authorities concerned and inform the court.

The court sought a detailed response from the authorities concerned at the upcoming hearing.

Justice Sultan heard the applications filed by the Judicial Activism Panel and others.

The petitioners have challenged the notification issued to allot new vehicles to the Punjab officers.