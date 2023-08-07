SCBA condemns decision on digital census for elections, vows challenge

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday strongly condemned the decision to hold general elections based on the new digital census and has announced its intention to challenge this move in the court.

In a statement released today, the bar association asserted that the decision to conduct general elections based on the new census is in violation of the constitution and amounts to an unconstitutional delay in the electoral process.

According to the constitution, it is the explicit responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies. The bar association added the ECP must fulfill its duty and ensure that elections are conducted within the stipulated timeframe.

The bar association also highlighted the need to adjust the number of provincial and national assembly seats to accommodate the changes in population.

It stated that any increase in the number of seats must be achieved through a constitutional amendment, as per the legal process outlined in the constitution.

The decision to challenge the election procedure comes amid concerns that the delay caused by the new digital census could undermine the democratic process and create uncertainties about the nation’s electoral timeline.

The Supreme Court Bar Association has vowed to take the matter to court to ensure that the constitutionally mandated electoral process is upheld, and the citizens’ right to vote is protected.