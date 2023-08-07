PCB appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq chief selector once again

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed chief selector of the team once, it was announced by PCB on Monday.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was previously appointed chief selector in 2016 as well and held the office till 2019. During his previous tenure, players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Imam-ul-Haq were selected for the first time.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was recently included in the technical committee, along with Misbah-ul-Haq and Muhammad Hafeez.

He will have a tough task to select the team for Asia Cup in some days whereas he will have to announce the squad for World Cup, which would be held in India in October-November 2023.

Former skipper, Inzamam-ul-Haq still remains the only Pakistani batter to score more than 20,000 International runs.

He is the only Pakistani with more than 10,000 ODI runs, as he ended his career in 2007 with 11,739 runs.

He also scored 8830 Test runs along with 11 runs in his only T20 International matches. He has vast experience of playing 500 International matches.