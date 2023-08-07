Imran Khan meets lawyers in jail, signs power of attorney

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has held his first meeting in the Attock jail since being arrested in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Imran Khan also signed his power of attorney, as he held a meeting with his legal team in the jail superintendent’s room.

Talking to the media outside the jail, Imran Khan’s lawyers said he was being kept in solitary confinement and not being offered any facility.

He is even having trouble with offering prayers.

“At night, rainwater as well as insects entered Imran Khan’s cell,” they added.

He is having a lot of difficulty, the lawyers said, adding that he is also being fed the district jail’s daal roti.

They urged that Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi should be allowed to meet him.