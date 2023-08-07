ECP decides to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman

In a fresh blow to the beleaguered former premier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday decided to remove Imran Khan as the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after he was sentenced in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The ECP’s Political Finance Wing swiftly initiated the process of preparing the necessary paperwork to formalise Imran Khan’s removal from the PTI chairman’s position.

Meanwhile, notification of his removal is expected to be issued shortly.

On Saturday, Mr Khan shortly after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison, was arrested by Punjab police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar in short order stated that “The court finds it’s more than convincing that the complainant (ECP) had provided confidence-inspiring, well-knitted and corroborated evidence.

“So, the charge against the accused has successfully been proven that the accused has committed offence of corrupt practices by making and publishing false statements/declaration in respect of assets acquired by way of gifts from Toshakhana and disposed of during years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020,” it added.

More to follow…