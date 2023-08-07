IHC objects to Imran Khan’s jail transfer from Attock to Adiala

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised objections to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s transfer from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, citing jurisdictional issues and a missing signature on the power of attorney.

The registrar’s office of the high court flagged the lack of jurisdiction as a significant objection to Imran Khan’s transfer request. Additionally, another concern was raised about the non-signature of the power of attorney by the PTI chairman.

Despite the objections, the court is expected to schedule a hearing for the petition tomorrow, considering the submitted objections as part of the proceedings.

In the petition submitted to the court, Imran Khan’s legal team asserts that his detention in Attock Jail should be declared illegal.

The plea further implores the court to grant him all privileges associated with ‘A class’ jail facilities, affording him the appropriate accommodations for his current status.

Moreover, the petition underscores that Imran Khan’s fundamental rights should be upheld without exception, particularly emphasizing the right to have meetings with lawyers and family members.

Furthermore, the petition includes a specific request for Dr. Faisal Sultan to be allowed to conduct a thorough medical check-up of the PTI chairman.