Rizwana’s health improving, shifted to private room from ICU

The health of the teen domestic worker tortured by the Islamabad Judicial Complex administrative officer and his wife is improving and she has even been shifted to a private room from the ICU.

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited the teenage Rizwana at the Lahore General Hospital where she has been under treatment for around two weeks.

He said the girl has been shifted from the ICU to a private room. He also said that Rizwana has asked to sit in a wheelchair saying she is tired of laying down.

“Rizwana’s condition has improved a lot,” Dr Akram said, adding that after God it was because of the hard work of all the doctors.

Dr Akram said Rizwana has asked for pizza, adding that her condition is now out of danger.

JIT scope extended

Meanwhile, to investigate the Rizwana torture case against Somia Asim, the wife of the administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex, the Islamabad police has added three more officers to its JIT.

A DSP, inspector and a sub-inspector have been included in the JIT, while its scope has also been expanded to investigate the suspect Somia.

The JIT headed by the DIG (Operations) Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has now extended to eight members.

The DIG, who is also the convener, has called a meeting of the JIT.

A team will also be formed to investigate the arrested suspect Somia during the meeting.

The suspect will be probed at the women police station of Islamabad. Previously, the suspect had denied torturing her teen domestic worker.