Three die after firefighting helicopters collide mid-air

Two helicopters fighting wildfires in Southern California collided mid-air, causing one to crash, killing all three of its occupants – two firefighters and pilot — said authorities.

As per reports, two helicopters had been fighting a blaze in Cabazon, when they collided mid-air. One chopper landed safely, but the second helicopter crashed.

The choppers were among six that responded to a structure fire. Reportedly, the crash caused an additional four-acre fire, which was put out.

Officials stated that the crashed aircraft identified as a Bell helicopter was deployed for observation while the second helicopter, a Sikorsky Skycrane, was deployed to drop either water or fire retardant on the flames.

Two people, including a contracted pilot, were aboard the Sikorsky aircraft and were uninjured.

In a press conference, CalFire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher announced the incident, saying it happened in the area of Cabazon and was being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.