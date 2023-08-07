Power tussle between ministry, foundation over senior officer’s reinstatement

A fierce power struggle has erupted within the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), leading to the controversial reinstatement of two senior officers, only to be declared ‘illegal’ later.

The saga began five years ago when the two senior officers were dismissed from their positions within the Pakistan Science Foundation due to allegations of corruption and misconduct. However, in a surprising turn of events, they were recently reinstated with the approval of Chairman Dr. Shahid, leading to a considerable uproar within the scientific community.

In response to the mounting pressure and outcry, the Ministry of Science and Technology tried to form an inquiry committee to investigate the matter further. The PSF board rejected the ministry’s attempt, asserting its independence in making decisions related to its personnel.

According to an official notification issued by the Pakistan Science Foundation, the board of trustees accused the ministry of concealing crucial facts in the inquiry report, further deepening the rift between the two entities.

The revelation added more weight to the belief that the decision to reinstate the officers was influenced by hidden agendas rather than a genuine evaluation of their conduct.

In a surprising twist, the same officers, whose reinstatement caused the turmoil, have now been dismissed once again.

The PSF board declared their reinstatement illegal, emphasizing that any future decision regarding their rehabilitation can only be made in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.