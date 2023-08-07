SC moved against Imran Khan’s punishment in Toshakhana criminal case

An application was filed in the Supreme Court against the trial court’s decision of the Toshakhana case.

The petition argues that the PTI chairman was not given the right to a fair trial. It seeks the sentence to be suspended until the decision of the Supreme Court in the case.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court by a woman lawyer argues that the decision was made in haste, and its trial should be conducted afresh.

The petition has been filed under Article 184 of the Constitution.

Filed by advocate Saima Safdar of the Lahore High Court, the state, government and Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar have been made parties in the petition.