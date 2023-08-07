Govt withdraws Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

In a significant development, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Monday the withdrawal of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill, 2023.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister emphasised her commitment to media freedom and her dedication to ushering in a new era of transparency and accountability in the country’s media landscape.

With a resolute tone, Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that she had taken the decision to repeal what she described as the “old black law” of PEMRA after thorough consideration and with genuine intent.

“I stand by the media in our collective fight against oppression, tyranny, and dictatorship,” Minister Aurangzeb affirmed.

She underlined her unwavering dedication to upholding constitutional values and democratic principles, expressing her strong belief in the power of a free and vibrant media in a democratic society.