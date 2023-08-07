Crypto turbulence: Bitcoin under $30,000, alts fluctuate

Bitcoin has entered its third consecutive week of trading below the crucial $30,000 price level.

On Monday, Bitcoin posted a marginal gain of 0.31%, settling at a price of $29,085.

This maintains its trend of trading below $30,000 for a third week. The cryptocurrency’s value has dipped by $48 since the previous Friday.

Notably, experts point out that Bitcoin’s volatility, as measured by its rating, reached an unprecedented low of 34.02% last week, even lower than that of gold and Nasdaq.

Ether, another prominent cryptocurrency, joined Bitcoin in registering a minor uptick in its price on Monday. With a modest increase of 0.19%, Ether is now valued at $1,835.

In the realm of profit-generating cryptocurrencies, names such as USD Coin, Solana, Polygon, and Polkadot have emerged.

Over the past 24 hours, the cumulative valuation of the entire cryptocurrency market saw a slight uptick of 0.09%, amounting to a total market capitalisation of $1.16 trillion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

The crypto market’s sentiment, as measured by the fear and greed index, remains within the neutral zone. However, the index dipped by a single point over the weekend and presently stands at 49 out of 100.

Amongst a group of altcoins, Monday witnessed losses in the case of several. Notable names on this list include Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron.