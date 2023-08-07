Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Crypto turbulence: Bitcoin under $30,000, alts fluctuate

Cumulative valuation of entire cryptocurrency market saw slight uptick of 0.09%
Samaa Web Desk Aug 07, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Bitcoin has entered its third consecutive week of trading below the crucial $30,000 price level.

On Monday, Bitcoin posted a marginal gain of 0.31%, settling at a price of $29,085.

This maintains its trend of trading below $30,000 for a third week. The cryptocurrency’s value has dipped by $48 since the previous Friday.

Notably, experts point out that Bitcoin’s volatility, as measured by its rating, reached an unprecedented low of 34.02% last week, even lower than that of gold and Nasdaq.

Ether, another prominent cryptocurrency, joined Bitcoin in registering a minor uptick in its price on Monday. With a modest increase of 0.19%, Ether is now valued at $1,835.

In the realm of profit-generating cryptocurrencies, names such as USD Coin, Solana, Polygon, and Polkadot have emerged.

Over the past 24 hours, the cumulative valuation of the entire cryptocurrency market saw a slight uptick of 0.09%, amounting to a total market capitalisation of $1.16 trillion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

The crypto market’s sentiment, as measured by the fear and greed index, remains within the neutral zone. However, the index dipped by a single point over the weekend and presently stands at 49 out of 100.

Amongst a group of altcoins, Monday witnessed losses in the case of several. Notable names on this list include Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron.

bitcoin

cryptocurrency

Ethereum

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular