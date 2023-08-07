Leaked OnePlus Open renders showcase stunning design innovation

OnePlus Open, the highly anticipated foldable smartphone from the tech company, is gearing up for launch.

As a fresh contender in the unfolding phone trend, OnePlus is set to introduce its unique take on this innovative design.

Anticipation has been building around this release, with numerous leaks and reports offering insights into its specifications and features.

Earlier leaked renders had already given a glimpse of the potential design, but now, new renders have emerged that suggest a shift in the initial design concept.

Images recently revealed by OnLeaks and SmartPrix showcase noticeable departures from the previous renderings of OnePlus Open’s design.

These new visuals highlight a substantially larger circular camera module positioned at the upper centre of the rear panel.

Moreover, there’s an apparent adjustment in the display’s proportions, indicating a wider screen aspect ratio compared to the earlier leaks.

The updated renders of OnePlus Open present a softer aesthetic with rounded corners and slimmer bezels than what was initially envisioned.

The device boasts a flat outer frame with rounded edges, and adjustments have been made to the speaker placements at both the top and bottom to potentially enhance audio quality.

Furthermore, the prominent circular camera module on the rear of the OnePlus Open seems to be slightly more elevated in comparison to the earlier design concepts.

Within this module, three substantial camera sensors are visible, accompanied by an additional sensor positioned beneath the ‘H’ insignia, symbolising the anticipated Hasselblad camera integration.

In terms of camera specifications, it’s expected that the unit will encompass a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor equipped with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor paired with a periscope lens on the rear side. Notably, the OnePlus Open is projected to feature dual 32-megapixel front camera sensors as well.

The new design retains hallmark OnePlus features such as the alert slider and a fingerprint sensor-integrated power button. The faux leather finish on the rear panel, hinted at previously, also maintains continuity.

As for the hardware, OnePlus Open is anticipated to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The device was initially rumoured to embrace a primary 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED screen, complemented by a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display, both boasting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Originally slated for an August 29 launch, reports later surfaced suggesting a potential delay due to OnePlus’ plan to switch to Samsung display panels instead of those from BOE, thus hinting at possible changes in the company’s production strategy.