Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 07 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 07 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 07, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | 07 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Judicial officer’s wife Somia arrested on court orders in Rizwana torture case Three die after firefighting helicopters collide mid-air Spain on heat alert as wildfires burn Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular British Aviation Security team commends Islamabad Airport’s world-class security measures Sania-Shoaib’s marriage takes another sharp turn Leaked details of Samsung Galaxy S24+, S24 Ultra leave consumers awestruck