In meeting with Shehbaz, MQM-P purposes Kamran Tessori for caretaker PM’s slot

In a significant political development, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) put forth Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori as a nominee for the coveted position of caretaker Prime Minister.

The proposal was made during a high-level meeting between a delegation from MQM-P and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

The MQM-P delegation comprising Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Syed Aminul Haq, engaged in discussions that spanned the gamut of pressing matters, including the formation of a caretaker government and the ongoing concerns related to K-Electric.

During the deliberations, both the MQM-P delegation and the premier reportedly engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on the intricate matter of K-Electric.

After a constructive and substantial interaction, the MQM-P delegation concluded their meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.