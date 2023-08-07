Cricket team expected to receive requisite courtesies, safety, security in India: FO

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has condemned the recent incidents of desecration of the holy Quran in European counties.

He also demanded that a special representative of the United Nations be appointed to deal with the problem of Islamophobia. This was stated by Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during the weekly media briefing.

“On July 31, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended the 18th Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC CFM convened to debate the recurring incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran. The foreign minister condemned the Islamophobic and hateful acts of desecration of the Holy Quran and underscored the need for shunning religious hatred and for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence. He reiterated the call for appointment of a UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia,” she said.

She added that Pakistan is pleased with the outcome of the Extraordinary CFM that adopted a comprehensive resolution endorsing the eight-point action plan unanimously agreed upon by UN Human Rights Council to counter incitement to hatred, discrimination, stigmatization and violence based on religion and belief.

Commenting on the decision to send the national cricket team to India for the World Cup, Ms Baloch said it reflected Pakistan’s consistent position that sports cannot not be mixed with politics.

“Pakistan’s constructive and responsible approach contrasts with that of India, which has repeatedly politicized sports by refusing to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup or denying visas for Pakistan’s Blind Cricket Team,” she commented.

During its visit to India, Pakistan expected the cricket team to receive the requisite courtesies and full safety and security. “Our deep concerns about the security of Pakistan’s cricket team are being conveyed to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities,” she added.

Ms Baloch also said that negotiations between Pakistan and India are essential for conflict resolution, adding that the ball was now in India’s court for negotiations.

Ms Baloch said that on August 5, the nation expressed complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in India-held Kashmir.

“Since 2019, India has taken a series of measures to alter the demographic makeup of IHK, and intensified its suppression of the Kashmiri people. India has carried out a selective delimitation of electoral constituencies, issued fake domiciles to millions of non-Kashmiris, and added hundreds of thousands of temporary residents to alter the existing voter rolls. These measures are aimed at disenfranchising the people of Kashmir and converting them into a disempowered minority in their own land in gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention,” she said.

Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions, she added.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan wants a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding Pakistan was trying to solve the problems between the two countries.

India’s targeting of minorities is deeply concerning, she said, adding the Manipur incident, burning of mosques and the martyrdom of an imam is strongly condemned.

Indian extremist organizations are involved in the killing of minorities and terrorism, the spokesman alleged.

The Foreign Office also confirmed the involvement of Afghan nationals in the Zhob attack.

Pakistan has conveyed its concerns and reservations to the Afghan authorities on the Zhob incident, the Foreign Office said, adding that Pakistan can support Afghanistan in increasing its capacity to deal with terrorism.

The spokesperson further said Afghanistan must prevent its territory from being used against Pakistan, adding that the terrorists killed in the Zhob attack were Afghan nationals.

The FO also demanded the release of Pakistani prisoners who have completed their terms of imprisonment in India, adding a large number of Pakistani prisoners have completed their terms.

Moreover, she said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid 36 foreign visits, adding that whenever he travels abroad, he bears the expenses himself.