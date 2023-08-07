Nawaz Sharif finalises caretaker prime minister’s name

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, has reached a significant milestone in the appointment of the caretaker prime minister as he finalizes the candidate’s name. The process has now entered its final stages.

In a series of consultations, Nawaz Sharif engaged with prominent political figures, including Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

Recently, he also consulted with his younger brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on this crucial matter.

Following the consultations, Nawaz Sharif forwarded three names to PM Shahbaz Sharif. however, he had instructed that the selected name should not be disclosed until a meeting with the opposition leaders.

The next step in the process involves Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meeting the opposition leader within the next 36 hours. If a consensus is reached during this meeting, the caretaker prime minister’s announcement will be made accordingly.

However, if consensus proves elusive, the proposed names will be forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for consideration and selection.

It’s noteworthy that even after the dissolution of the assembly, Shahbaz Sharif will continue serving as the prime minister in the absence of a consensus on the caretaker prime minister.

His tenure will persist until the ECP officially announces the selected candidate for this crucial interim position.