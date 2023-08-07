Video: Angry girl climbs 80-ft-high electricity tower, boyfriend follows her

In a dramatic and emotionally charged incident, a young woman named Anita Bhaina scaled an 80-feet-high tower of a high-tension power line in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district, reportedly after an argument with her boyfriend, Mukesh.

According to reports, Anita Bhaina and Mukesh had been in a relationship for a year but had disagreements on Thursday, leading to the confrontation.

Upset by the situation, Anita walked towards the tower and climbed it to commit suicide, with Mukesh following in an attempt to persuade her – for an extended period – to come down safely.

A video of the incident has now gone viral.

Local residents who spotted the girl and her boyfriend atop the tower acted quickly and informed the police, who also contacted their families.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, a large crowd had gathered.

Similar cases have also been reported in the past. In 2017, a man climbed a mobile tower demanding a ban on alcohol in the state.

A woman climbed a power tower, refusing to go back home due to her husband’s drunken violence, last year.

In August, a man protested on a 50-ft-tall tower for an hour, demanding better road infrastructure.