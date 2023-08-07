Astronaut’s spacewalk video unveils jaw-dropping scenes of Earth

The sheer concept of people journeying into space often feels too incredible to fathom. However, despite the ongoing debates and fringe theories that question the authenticity of space exploration, one piece of footage has the power to silence the sceptics.

Randy Bresnik, a former marine who joined NASA in 2004 and underwent rigorous training to become an astronaut, has embarked on multiple missions into the vast expanse above our planet.

During a particular mission to the International Space Station, Bresnik managed to record captivating footage while conducting a spacewalk. This footage, shared on various social media platforms, provides viewers with a perspective of Earth that’s simply awe-inspiring.

The video showcases Bresnik engaging in what can be likened to a hand transplant surgery on a robotic arm. With the infinite darkness surrounding him, the Earth looms beneath, revealing the distinct features of oceans and landmasses.

In a separate video snippet from October 2017, Bresnik marvels at the astonishing beauty of our planet. He remarks, “It’s more gorgeous and heavenly than I saw when I was out here eight years ago. Good morning Egypt!”

In the same moment, his fellow astronaut, Vande Hei, emerges from the spacecraft during his inaugural spacewalk. This significant event is acknowledged with words of encouragement and camaraderie, as Bresnik states, “And Houston, that might have been one small step for a man, but one giant leap for Sabot.”

Vande Hei, visibly moved, responds, “Appreciate those words. Happy to be doing this with you.”

Recalling the journey and the unique perspective it provided, Bresnik reflects, “Sometimes on a spacewalk, you just have to take a moment to enjoy the beauty of our planet Earth. This GoPro footage is from our spacewalk where Joe Acaba and I refurbished the Canadarm2 robotic arm and the Dextre robotic arm extension.”

In a separate achievement earlier this year, a significant milestone was reached as live footage was transmitted from another planet to Earth. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express, viewers were given a real-time glimpse of Mars. Pictures, captured approximately every 50 seconds, were relayed directly from the Visual Monitoring Camera aboard ESA’s enduring martian orbiter.