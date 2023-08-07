Lahore ATC extends judicial remand of PTI leaders in multiple riots cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of several PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leaders involved in multiple cases, including the May 9 riots and the Jinnah House arson case.

The PTI leaders, including Ejaz Chaudhry, Yasmin Rashid, Khadijah Shah, and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, appeared before the ATC judge as their previous judicial remand expired on Monday.

The court has now ordered to extend their judicial remand until August 21, amid ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.

The cases, which have been the subject of significant attention and scrutiny, were registered at various police stations, namely Model Town police station, Gulberg police station, Sarwar Road police station, and Naseerabad police station.

During the court proceedings, the ATC directed the police to expedite their investigations and submit a challan (charge sheet) for the cases.