ECP huddle to review election preps post digital census approval today

In a decisive move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a high-stakes huddle today to meticulously review preparations for the impending general elections.

The crucial meeting comes in the wake of the resounding approval granted to the 7th digital census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP session is set to convene at 2:00pm later today.

The officials of the election commission have been instructed to ensure their presence in the meeting.

The matters pertaining to delimitations following the digital census and the removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman after being sentenced in the Toshakhana case will take centre stage during the huddle.