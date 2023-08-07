Pakistan’s Tekken star Arslan Ash secures record-breaking 4th EVO title

Arslan Ash, the eSports virtuoso hailing from Lahore, continues to bask in the limelight of the gaming world as he adds another extraordinary feat to his already illustrious career.

The 27-year-old gaming sensation, renowned for his exceptional Tekken skills, once again etched his name in history by clinching his fourth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title in Las Vegas on Sunday.

With three EVO titles already to his name, Arslan Siddique set his sights on the 2023 EVO championship.

In the gripping grand final showdown, Arslan faced off against Japan’s formidable opponent, AO. He emerged triumphant, securing a decisive 3-0 victory.

The stakes were high, and the competition was fierce, but Arslan’s mastery of the enigmatic Kunimitsu character in Tekken 7 proved to be the key to his success.

With this historic win, Arslan Ash becomes the only player in the world to have claimed the prestigious EVO title four times.

His previous triumphs in Japan and the USA in 2019 have now been mirrored in 2023.

As news of his fourth EVO title victory spreads, congratulations and praise pour in from fellow gamers, fans, and well-wishers worldwide.

EVO, regarded as the mecca of fighting game tournaments, draws competitive players from all corners of the globe to showcase their prowess in the realm of esports.