IHC sets hearing for PTI chief’s plea to restore right to defence

The Islamabad High Court has officially scheduled a hearing to consider Imran Khan’s request for the restoration of his right to defence, following his sentence.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will preside over the hearing, which is slated to take place on August 10.

The court also issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan, summoning them to provide their response to the matter.

Earlier, the trial court had rejected PTI’s right to defence.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had challenged the trial court’s decision to withdraw his right to defence in the Toshakhana criminal case.