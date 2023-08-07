Two workers die while cleaning manhole in Lahore

Two municipal officials lost their lives while attempting to clean a manhole after they ventured into the confined space to carry out their duties, only to be overwhelmed by toxic gas fumes.

According to details, the unfortunate incident took place in Lahore’s Gazi Road area.

The two officials were part of a routine maintenance crew assigned to clear blockages and ensure the proper functioning of the city’s sewer network.

Eyewitnesses reported that shortly after entering the manhole, the officials encountered a deadly concentration of toxic gas.