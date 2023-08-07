Unbelievable: US town keeps burning for more than 60 years

A century ago, Centralia, Pennsylvania was a lively town, teeming with locals, shops, and a prosperous coal mining industry.

The community’s vitality thrived thanks to the coal that powered its economy, supporting around 1,200 residents. But then, everything changed in a single day.

On May 27, 1962, a fire erupted within the coal mine. Workers evacuated, and residents believed the fire would naturally subside, but that hope didn’t materialize.

Even now, the fire stubbornly persists, leading to the near abandonment of the village. The vibrant streets that once stood are now mostly vanished, replaced by smoke that rises from beneath the surface.

Barely a handful of people remain, choosing to stay despite the challenges in the place they once called home.

The fire continues to emit toxic gases, causing an ever-present fear of ground collapses, earning the town the moniker of the ‘real Silent Hill’.

The federal government went as far as revoking Centralia’s ZIP code due to the ongoing hazards.

Interestingly, the fire’s origin wasn’t accidental.

In the early months of 1962, the locals constructed a 50-foot-deep pit to manage illegal dumping. By May of the same year, the landfill was full, and preparations for the town’s annual Memorial Day celebration necessitated clearing the area.

The council proposed burning the landfill to reduce its contents. On the evening of May 27, 1962, firefighters lined the pit with materials to contain the fire.

After the contents turned to ash, the fire department used water to extinguish the remaining flames. However, the fire resurfaced multiple times, puzzling the firefighters.

As they investigated, firefighters discovered a hole measuring 15 feet wide and several feet deep. This hole provided direct access to the coal mines below the town.

Over time, the ground’s temperature rose significantly, hitting up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in some spots. Residents began experiencing health problems, prompting many to evacuate and abandon their homes.

Attempts to extinguish the fire proved fruitless, and experts estimate that there’s enough coal to sustain the blaze for another 250 years.

Curiosity-driven individuals still venture to Centralia, participating in guided tours of the controlled mine fire. Their eagerness to learn more about this eerie, long-burning town demonstrates the lasting fascination it holds.