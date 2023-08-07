Judicial officer’s wife Somia arrested on court orders in Rizwana torture case

Somia Asim, the wife of a judicial officer accused in the teen domestic worker Rizwana’s torture case has been arrested after the Islamabad District and Sessions Court rejected her bail application.

Earlier, the court was hearing the pre-arrest bail petition of Somia Asim, the wife of an administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex and the main suspect in the Rizwana torture case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed rejected Somia’s bail application and ordered to arrest her.

The suspect is bound to join the investigation at all costs, the judge remarked.

Somia’s lawyer, however, claimed that a story had been fabricated against his client.

It is a fact that the girl’s parents were contacted and money offered, the plaintiff’s lawyer said.

Her medical report has still not been challenged by Somia Asim’s lawyers, prosecutor Waqas remarked, adding that there are so many injuries, how can any parent injure their daughter so much.

“No parent can inflict so much violence on their daughter,” the lawyer told the court, adding that not once, but the girl was tortured several times.

Some of the girl’s wounds have healed, while others are healing, the lawyer went on, adding the minor Rizwana is 13 to 14 years old.

He further apprised the court that according to law, it is a crime to employ a minor girl, adding that the Judicial Academy officer and his wife should have known that.

The prosecutor said according to law, if the arguments are strong, a woman does not get bail. According to Rizwana’s medical report, she received 14 injuries.

The girl has injuries on the right, left and back side of her skull, the prosecutor told the court, adding she also has wounds on her eyes, cheek, lips and back.

“Even her ribs are injured,” prosecutor Waqas said.

Rizwana’s mother got emotional in the courtroom.

If blackmailing continued, why did Somia Asim not report to the police. the prosecutor questioned, asking if the suspect ever call the police and tell them the parents of the girl were blackmailing her.

He further said that proving the injuries will require the torture instrument.

The weapon is necessary to prove that the girl was really being tortured, the prosecutor added.

Somia’s lawyer asked why the investigating officer requires her arrest.

Somia is always ready to join the investigation, the lawyer added.

The complainant asked on what basis Somia was asking for an extension in her bail.

If a woman keeps committing crimes like this and getting bails, the society will end, he remarked.

The defence lawyer said the investigation officer did not record the statements of other people involved in the incident, adding that in the side plan, there were three eyewitnesses who saw the girl’s real condition.

None of the three were present at Somia’s house, he said, adding that Somia is ready to submit all the evidence to the police.

On July 7, the gardener saw the girl eating mud, which caused the allergy, the defence lawyer said, adding that she was given medicine for the allergy too.

He claimed the receipt from the pharmacy was also available from where the skin allergy medicine was bought.

He alleged that the “drama” against his client Somia was orchestrated in Sargodha.

Somia’s lawyer questioned that if the purpose was to kill Rizwana, why she was found with Somia at the bus stand.

“Did the investigating officer involve the parents of the girl in the investigation? Somia’s life has been threatened, as she has been made into a criminal on the media,” the lawyer remarked.

The statement was recorded belatedly by using delaying tactics, he said, adding the investigating officer was told that the girl was safely seated in the bus.

The girl was completely fine till Sargodha, there was no need for treatment, the defence lawyer said.

The investigating officer did not collect the video of the bus stand in Sargodha, he added.

There are two other characters in the video whose clip was found at a local hotel, the defence lawyer said, adding that Somia’s media trial was started before a court trial.

According to a report, the girl reached the hospital at 3am. Where is the report, the lawyer questioned.

According to the medical report, the injury occurred at 5pm on July 23, he stated, adding that the police were told that the girl is not in a condition to give a statement.

The court directed the investigating officer to get the video of the bus stand.

The investigation’s task is to get evidence from both sides, Judge Farrukh Fareed remarked.

The video of the victim at the bus stop was played on a laptop in the courtroom.

According to the video, the victim girl and Somia were present at the bus stop, the defence lawyer said, adding that the postponement of the case may also impact their witnesses.

For two hours, the girl could be seen sitting at the bus stop and looking alright, he said further, adding that the girl is also seen sitting at the bus stop with her mother and looks fine.

It is alleged that when the parents went to the house of the suspect, the girl was found injured and crying.

The girl sat at the bus stop for two and a half hours and did not scratch her head even once, he added.