Rupee once more opens new trading week on a negative note
Dollar gains 28 paisas, trades at Rs287.25 in interbank market
The US dollar continued to gain strength against the rupee, as it gained 28 paisas against the rupee during the day on Monday.
After a 28-paisa increase in value in the interbank market, the dollar traded at Rs287.25.
The greenback opened the new trading week on Monday on a positive note, as it started trading at Rs287.50 in the interbank market after a slight increase of 53 paisas.
In the open market, the dollar saw a massive rise of Rs2 and reached Rs294 against the rupee, as per currency dealers.
On Friday, the last day of the trading week, the US dollar closed at Rs286.97 with a decrease of 23 paisas against the rupee in interbank trading.
