Rupee once more opens new trading week on a negative note

The US dollar continued to gain strength against the rupee, as it gained 28 paisas against the rupee during the day on Monday.

After a 28-paisa increase in value in the interbank market, the dollar traded at Rs287.25.

The greenback opened the new trading week on Monday on a positive note, as it started trading at Rs287.50 in the interbank market after a slight increase of 53 paisas.

In the open market, the dollar saw a massive rise of Rs2 and reached Rs294 against the rupee, as per currency dealers.

On Friday, the last day of the trading week, the US dollar closed at Rs286.97 with a decrease of 23 paisas against the rupee in interbank trading.