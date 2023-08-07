Sindh govt announces Rs1 million aid for Hazara Express victims’ families

The Sindh government on Monday announced Rs1 million aid for Hazara Express victims’ families to support them during this difficult time.

Over 30 were killed, and 50 injured as Hazara Express derailed near Nawabshah on Sunday noon.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Read here: Down track restored after tragic Hazara Express derailment

In response to the catastrophe, the Sindh government has allocated Rs1 million in aid to provide crucial support to the bereaved families of the deceased.

Additionally, the government has extended its support to the injured passengers who are currently receiving medical treatment.

Those injured in the accident will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs200,000 to Rs500,000, depending on the severity of their injuries.

Murad Ali Shah also assured the public that the Pakistan Railway would conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

The government is determined to ascertain the reasons behind the derailment and take appropriate measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

He added the government’s primary focus during this crisis was to rescue and save as many people as possible.