Imran Khan moves IHC for ‘A class’ jail facilities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan who is currently under arrest in connection with the Toshanakhana criminal case, has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) with a petition requesting ‘A class’ jail amenities and essential rights during his incarceration.

The plea, submitted by Imran Khan’s legal representative Naeem Haider Panjutha, outlines a series of demands aimed at ensuring dignified treatment and access to legal resources.

Imran Khan’s legal team in has urged the IHC to grant the PTI chairman the privileges associated with ‘A class’ jail facilities.

Among the key requests highlighted in the petition are the right for family and legal representatives to visit Imran Khan during his time in custody.

It was also requested that meetings with lawyers and family members are fundamental rights that should be upheld without exception.

Naeem Haider Panjutha, the lawyer representing Imran Khan, also suggested that his client should be transferred to Adiala Jail, where ‘A class’ facilities are reportedly available. The plea further calls for Chairman PTI Dakar Faisal Sultan to be granted permission for softer treatment while in custody.

Speaking about the urgency of the situation, Panjutha revealed that the jail superintendent had requested Imran Khan’s signature, indicating a potential delay in addressing the demands laid out in the petition.

Panjutha expressed his concern, stressing that any delay could potentially hinder the legal process and the pursuit of justice.