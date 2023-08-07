Watch Live
PM Shehbaz calls key cabinet committee meeting on energy

Comprehensive three-point agenda will be discussed to address Pakistan’s energy challenges today
Usman Javaid Aug 07, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a key meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) for Monday, during which a comprehensive three-point agenda will be discussed to address Pakistan’s energy challenges.

One of the focal points of the meeting will be the formulation of the national electricity plan for the next five years, encompassing the period from 2023 to 2027.

Another pressing matter on the agenda will be the implementation of contracts with wind power companies. This crucial step seeks to expedite the utilization of wind energy resources and enhance the country’s renewable energy capacity.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the long-awaited draft of the Oil Refinery Policy 2023 will be presented for approval.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Cabinet Committee on Energy

