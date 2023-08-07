State won’t be allowed to play with people’s lives: LHC

The Lahore High Court has pronounced that the state rules allow meetings between a prisoner and his family.

LHC’s Justice Raheel Kamran was hearing a petition of PTI President Parvez Elahi’s wife, Qaisera, filed on Saturday for a meeting with her husband.

The court issued a notice to the additional home secretary and sought a response tomorrow.

However, the public prosecutor sought time to submit his reply.

The court remarked that detention is not a punishment.

The state will not be allowed to play with people’s lives, it said, adding that state rules allow visitation rights.

“Tell me what is the threat to the government from a wife meeting her husband?” the judge questioned.

He also allowed a review of the appointment list.

The public prosecutor claimed that the applicant did not submit a request for a meeting.