Plea filed in Supreme Court against massive electricity price hike

An application has been filed with the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry against the massive increase in electricity prices.

The application has been filed at the Supreme Court Lahore registry’s human rights cell on behalf of a local lawyer, Advocate Mudassar Chaudhry.

The applicant has adopted the stance that the price of electricity has been increased manifold.

The price of electricity has been increased to Rs50 per unit, due to which the poor have been compelled to commit suicides.

The application requested the court to order the massive increase in electricity prices be immediately withdrawn.

On July 22, the government decided to exorbitantly raise the power tariff by Rs7.50 per unit. The basic tariff has been increased from Rs3 to Rs7.50 per unit.

According to the notification of the price hike issued on July 27, for domestic consumers using up to 100 units per month, the power tariff has been increased by Rs3 per unit, taking the per-unit cost to Rs16.48.

Those consuming between 101 and 200 units of electricity will face a hike of Rs4 per unit, which makes their tariff Rs22.95 per unit.

Those consuming 201 to 300 units per month will be charged Rs5 per unit extra, taking their electricity cost to Rs27.14 per unit.

For customers who consume between 301 and 400 units, there is a hike of Rs6.50 per unit, making their tariff Rs32.03 per unit.

The tariff for consumers using 500 units of electricity has been raised by Rs7.50 per unit. They will now be charged Rs35.24 per unit.

For the electricity consumers using 501 to 600 units, the new tariff will be Rs37.80 per unit.

However, the lifeline consumers will be charged previous rates. The new rates will be applicable to all distribution companies, including K-Electric.