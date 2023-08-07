Anti-polio drive kicks off in 17 KP districts

A comprehensive anti-polio campaign has been launched across 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as authorities intensify efforts to shield young lives from the debilitating grip of polio.

The campaign, initiated in collaboration with the Emergency Operation Center (EOC), aims to immunize a staggering 2 million children against the crippling disease.

This critical initiative, spanning areas including Peshawar, Bannu, Charsadda, Hangu, Khyber, and Kohat, will see the deployment of 6,947 dedicated teams, each charged with the task of delivering the lifesaving drops to homes and communities.

Overseeing this monumental effort are 1,598 area in-charges, who will ensure the smooth execution and monitoring of the campaign.

In a move that underscores the gravity of the mission, more than 18,000 vigilant police officers have been strategically positioned to safeguard the dedicated polio vaccination teams. The paramount concern for the safety and success of the drive has prompted this robust security deployment.

Health officials at the Anti-Polio Emergency Center have underscored the urgency of this initiative, revealing that two cases of polio have already been reported in Bannu earlier this year. The focus on these high-risk areas is a testament to the dedication and commitment of health workers and authorities to eradicate polio from the region.

Dr. Nasreen Khan, Director of the Anti-Polio Emergency Center, expressed her optimism about the campaign’s impact.

“Every child counts, and this drive reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring that every child is protected from the dangers of polio. We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to reach every doorstep, every child, and provide them with the immunity they deserve.”

Amidst the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, health authorities and frontline workers have demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination in their quest to eliminate polio. The campaign’s success hinges on the support and cooperation of parents, caregivers, and communities at large, as they play a pivotal role in ensuring that no child is left vulnerable to this preventable disease.