One killed, 25 injured as bus collides with trailer in Khairpur

In an unfortunate incident, at least one person was killed, while 25 others sustained injuries on Monday following a horrific collision between a passenger bus and trailer near Tando Masti area of Khairpur.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred due to over speeding, killing one on the spot and injuring several others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to Gambit Hospital.

The condition of 7 injured is critical, said police.

In the meantime, police have started an investigation into the incident.