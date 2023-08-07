WhatsApp beta update brings animated avatars

The widely used messaging app, WhatsApp, is releasing a fresh update through the Google Play Beta programme.

This update advances the version to 2.23.16.12 and introduces an innovative feature: animated avatars.

As revealed by WABetaInfo, the much-anticipated animated avatars feature makes its debut in this latest WhatsApp update, marking the culmination of its previous development phase.

To determine if this feature is available for their accounts, users should access the avatar tab by opening the keyboard, as indicated by WABetainfo.

Upon doing so, beta users will be treated to animated elements for specific avatars.

The beauty of this enhancement lies in its inclusivity – animated avatars can be shared with anyone, irrespective of whether they are using the beta version or not.

Although currently only a limited selection of stickers is animated, there’s a likelihood that WhatsApp will eventually offer a complete set of animated avatars, as per the report’s insights.

Enriching stickers with animated avatars promises to inject vitality and individuality into conversations, thus enhancing the overall communication experience.

Currently, the animated avatar feature is accessible to select beta testers who install the most recent WhatsApp beta update for iOS.

Over the next few days, the feature will progressively become accessible to a wider audience.

Beyond the animated avatars, WhatsApp is actively developing other exciting functionalities.

Among these are a Video Messaging feature akin to Voice Messaging, a time-efficient group creation feature, and enhancements following the Material Design 3 approach.