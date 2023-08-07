Saudi woman defies age, returns to school at 110

In an inspiring tale of determination and resilience, 110-year-old Nawda Al-Qahtani of the Umwah governorate in Saudi Arabia’s southwest has embarked on a remarkable journey to educate herself, defying societal norms and breaking barriers.

Al-Qahtani, a mother of four, is now attending school as part of an illiteracy eradication program at the Al-Rahwa Center.

The center, along with the Ministry of Education’s branch in Bisha, has taken a proactive approach to eliminate illiteracy in the region. Al-Qahtani’s story serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to providing education for all, regardless of age.

Al-Qahtani’s journey to education began just a few weeks ago, yet her dedication and enthusiasm have been unwavering.

Each day, she joins more than 50 other students, spanning various ages, in learning the fundamentals of reading and writing, as well as verses from the Qur’an. Her determination to excel is evident in her consistent completion of daily homework assignments.

Reflecting on her decision to return to school, Al-Qahtani shared that while it was a challenging choice, she believed it was long overdue.

She expressed regret over the lost years when education could have made a substantial impact on her life and the lives of others in her community.

The geographical isolation of rural areas and villages had hindered the education of many, a situation she aims to change.

Al-Qahtani’s children, who support her wholeheartedly, emphasize that her pursuit of education is not only a source of pride for their family but a symbol of hope for others.

Her 60-year-old son, Mohammed, accompanies her to the center daily, highlighting the importance of family support in such a remarkable endeavor.

The Al-Rahwa Center and the Ministry of Education’s efforts to combat illiteracy have garnered praise from Al-Qahtani, who expressed her gratitude toward the Kingdom’s leaders for their commitment to education.

She hopes that her story will inspire the establishment of more schools for public education, ensuring that others can also have the opportunity to become literate and pursue their dreams.

The Kingdom’s dedication to eradicating illiteracy and providing quality education for all its citizens remains unwavering. As Al-Qahtani continues her educational journey, her determination serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging others to embrace learning, irrespective of age, and work together to create a future where education knows no boundaries.