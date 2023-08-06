BNP rejects alleged undercounting of Balochistan population

Balochistan National Party (BNP) has rejected alleged alteration in the results of digital census to reduce the total population of Balochistan.

The party leaders said that the chief minister and nationalist ministers in the federal cabinet are part of this sinister scheme.

Addressing a party meeting discussing various agendas, BNP leaders including Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Rahmat Saleh Baloch, and others voiced their concerns.

They labelled the manipulation of the digital census results to reduce Balochistan’s population as unjust and detrimental to the province’s interests.

The BNP leaders argued that altering the census results will result in significant losses for Balochistan.

They held the chief minister and the nationalist ministers in the federal cabinet responsible for this alleged misconduct. Accusing them of depriving Balochistan of its rights, BNP leaders emphasised that their actions will not be forgotten by history.

Commenting on the upcoming elections in the Rakhshan region, the BNP leaders expressed concerns about indiscriminate use of money during the election process.

They warned that such practices could lead to adverse effects and distortions in society.

BNP leaders also criticised the nationalist leaders for their role in the Reko Diq project’s secret agreement, which they claim favoured the rulers and neglected interests of the people who had elected them.