PTI sowing what it reaped: Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday said that many people were sent to jail on false charges when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was at the helm.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he said that the ‘gang of five’ headed by Imran Khan was responsible for corruption and other wrongdoings during PTI government.

He asserted that many individuals, including Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, were unfairly sent to jail as a result of what he claims to be political vendettas.

Speaking out against what he perceives as a trend of selective accountability, IPP official pointed out that several PML-N leaders were incarcerated despite no proven involvement in corruption.

Now PTI is reaping what it sowed, he commented.

He expressed concerns that such tactics not only undermine the principles of justice but also have far-reaching consequences for the political and social fabric of the country.

Aleem Khan said that he had a good relationship with Khan until the 2018 elections. However, he said that the relationship soured after the elections, when Khan began to target him.