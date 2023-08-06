Canada work visa: FIA arrests passenger over suspected documents

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team intercepted a passenger at Karachi Airport and arrested the accused who was going to Canada on suspected work visa.

The accused was trying to fly to Canada on suspected work visa via Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight.

Ali Raza of Charsadda had paid Rs1 million in advance for the suspected work visa and had a deal to pay another Rs3 million to Usman Khan on his arrival in Canada.

The accused was transferred to FIA Passport Circle for further action.

Read Also: Massive crackdown on online loan apps launched following suicide case in Rawalpindi

Canada work visa official website

The applicants are advised to follow government disseminated news about Canada work visa at their official website.