Another PTI bigwig arrested from Quetta

Quetta police arrested former mayor of Quetta and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rahim Kakar along with his two sons on Sunday.

According to the police, PTI leader Rahim Kakar and other accused have been arrested on the charge of blocking the roads during the protest in Quetta on Saturday.

Former Mayor Quetta Rahim Kakar and his both sons have been arrested by Civil Lines Police from their house.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s three-year sentence for graft prompted scattered rallies around the country, but there was no sign of any mass uprising Sunday despite his call for supporters to protest.

AFP reported that Imran Khan’s imprisonment has raised fresh concerns of violence ahead of an election due later this year – that he is now disqualified from contesting – and has cast doubt on the fairness of any vote that excludes him.