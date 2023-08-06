‘No tax exemption, preferential treatment’: FBR chairman tells realtors

In a meeting with a delegation of realtors, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana assured that the concerns of the real estate sector will be addressed and best possible facilitation will be ensured.

The delegation, headed by President of the Realtors Association Sardar Tahir Mehmood, called for rationalising taxation of immovable property in the backdrop of poor health of the economy.

They said that the taxation measures introduced through Finance Act, 2022 and Finance Act, 2023 have created a discouraging environment for investment in the real estate sector.

The delegation proposed abolition of tax on deemed income from immovable property and either no revision of valuation table of the properties be made for the time being or increase may be made at a fair level after consultation with the stakeholders.

FBR chairman assured the participants that their concerns will be addressed and best possible facilitation will be ensured for removing difficulties arising on account of implementation of tax laws.

He directed his team to ensure proper consultations with realtors in this regard.

However, he pointed out that under the stand-by arrangement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), any new tax exemption, concession or preferential tax treatment may not be possible at this time.