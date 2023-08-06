Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali’s chemistry ignites anticipation for ‘Mein’

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali have created a buzz among their fans with a recent post on social media.

The duo, known for their outstanding performances, shared a sneak peek of their upcoming drama serial titled ‘Mein,’ where they will be seen portraying the characters of Mubashira and Zaid, respectively.

The post, which features Ayeza and Wahaj in character, has sparked excitement and anticipation among their fans, who are eagerly waiting to witness their on-screen chemistry. Ayeza Khan, one of the leading actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has consistently delivered powerful performances, making her a favourite among viewers.

On the other hand, Wahaj Ali, a talented and versatile actor, has garnered praise for his remarkable acting skills in various dramas with his recent hit “Tere Bin”.

The drama serial ‘Mein’ is set to be a compelling story with Ayeza and Wahaj in the lead roles, promising an engaging and emotional narrative. Story of a man and a woman who fall for each other, although are not willing to let go of their own wishes for the sake of their partner, a story of love and ego, with stubborn yet vulnerable characters.

The first episode of “Mein” is to be aired on Monday, the glimpses shared by the actors have left fans eager to know more about the show.

Both Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali have a massive fan following, and their collaboration in ‘Mein’ has raised the excitement to new heights.

As the anticipation continues to build, viewers are eagerly awaiting more updates and teasers from the drama to get a glimpse of the chemistry and performances of these talented actors in their latest project.