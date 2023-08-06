Chinese investment in Pakistan’s energy, garment sectors highlighted on CPEC anniversary

Media representatives and diplomats from the Chinese Consulate in Lahore visited the Pak Matiari Lahore Transmission Line project and the Challenge garment factory in Pakistan on the completion of 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Matiari Lahore Transmission Line project is a $1.6 billion investment that will enable the transmission of 4,000 megawatts (MWs) of electricity.

The project is already reducing load-shedding in Lahore and is expected to make the city load-shedding free by 2024.

Further, the Challenge garment factory is the largest garment unit in Pakistan and exports all of its products to the United States (US) and Europe, Deputy General Manager Sales Waleed Imtiaz Cheema told.

The factory has an external investment of $100 million, which is expected to increase to $250 million after the completion of the second unit.

It has already created 3,000 jobs and is playing an important role in the country’s economy.

The visits highlighted the important role that Chinese investment is playing in the economic development of Pakistan.

According to experts, becoming a part of CPEC can not only help Pakistan get out of its current economic crisis, but also fulfil its dream of becoming an Asian tiger.