Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s ‘bhangra’ at Wagah Border sets stage for ‘Gadar 2’’

Bollywood stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who are reprising their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena in the upcoming film “Gadar 2: The Katha Continues,” recently visited the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar as part of the film’s promotional tour.

The duo’s visit to the border created a buzz among fans, eagerly waiting for the film’s release on August 11.

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the memorable visit, expressing his honour to witness the Retreat ceremony at the Attari Border with the Border Security Force (BSF). The patriotic atmosphere filled with enthusiastic chants of “Hindustan Zindabad” left a lasting impact on the actors.

Ameesha Patel, dressed in a blue suit reminiscent of her character, also shared multiple pictures on her social media, delighting fans with glimpses of the “Gadar 2” team at the Indo-Pak Wagah Border for promotions.

The highlight of their visit was the lively ‘Bhangra’ performance with soldiers after the beating retreat ceremony, with Udit Narayan singing popular tracks from the original “Gadar” movie.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, “Gadar 2” also stars Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role. Sunny Deol’s previous visit to seek blessings at the Golden Temple added to the film’s promotional journey, creating heightened anticipation among fans.

“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” released in 2001, was a massive hit and gained cult status for its powerful storyline and memorable performances. With the sequel “Gadar 2” all set to hit the theatres, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the iconic chemistry between Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel once again.